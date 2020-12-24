Dr Maha death case takes new turn after fresh autopsy

KARACHI: In a major development, investigators revealed on Thursday that Dr Maha Shah who died by suicide in her home in Karachi’s DHA in August last was allegedly subjected to sexual assault.

They said her body was exhumed for a fresh autopsy to ascertain the actual cause of her death. A medical board that examined her body following the exhumation found DNA of a man, they added.

DNA samples of seven suspects will be obtained for matching with that found on her body, an investigation officer said, adding samples of two of the suspects have already been obtained for the purpose.

He said one suspect named Junaid has not yet given his DNA samples and a relevant court will be approached to seek directives for the suspects to give their samples for DNA profiling.

Meanwhile, a court gave the investigation officer of the case more time to submit a final charge-sheet. He complained to the court that some suspects were not cooperating with police for provision of their DNA samples.

The IO said he is yet to get his hands on reports about DNA profiling and forensic examination of mobile phones of the suspects and therefore, requested the court to give him more time to file a final challan. The court adjourned the case until January 5.

