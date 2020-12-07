SHC grants bail to two accused in Dr Maha Shah death case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday granted bail to two accused in a case related to the death of Dr Maha Shah in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority, ARY News reported.

As per details, the SHC after nullifying the judgment of the Karachi city court granted bail to Junaid and Waqas. Both were granted bails against a surety bond of Rs200,000 each.

The Sindh High Court termed the police investigation report defective.

The female doctor had committed suicide by shooting herself in the head in Defence area of the metropolis on August 19.

Read more: Dr Maha Shah's body exhumed for fresh autopsy

Police had initially said that the doctor had allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself in her home. However, they later filed a case against her friends Junaid Khan, Waqas, Dr Irfan Qureshi and two others on the complaint of her father, who claimed that they had abused his daughter and intoxicated her, which led to her death.

