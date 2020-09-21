Police drop abetment charge against two accused in Dr Maha case

KARACHI: Police on Monday filed an interim charge-sheet in the Dr Maha Shah suicide case before a judicial magistrate (South).

According to the challan, accused Saad Nasir had sold his licenced 9mm pistol to accused Tabish Yaseen for Rs55,000 on July 12, who gave it to Dr Maha Shah around a month ago. Qureshi confirmed he bought the pistol from Saad.

It, however, said police have yet not received a report about verification of Saad’s arms licence. Tabish has been found to have violated Section 24 of Sindh Arms Act while Saad Nasir Section 25 of the Act, the charge-sheet said, adding Section 109 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) was dropped against the accused.

This PPC section stipulates punishment for abetment to an offence.

On Sept 18, the court had ordered the constitution of a medical board for the body exhumation and investigation in Dr Maha death case upon the plea of her father. The court ordered the exhumation of the deceased and the medical board for the collection of evidence anew in the case of Dr Maha’s mysterious death under the supervision of second judicial magistrate.

The father of Dr Maha Shah filed an application to the Additional District and Sessions Court South for the constitution of a new medical board for revising the investigation into the death case on Wednesday.

