KARACHI: The court has directed DNA testing of the accused in Dr Maha Shah suicide case and ordered the investigation officer to submit the challan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The DNA tests of the prime suspects in Dr Maha Shah suicide case have apparently become a challenge for the police officials.

During the hearing, the investigation officer submitted a report in the local court and sought an order against the accused Waqar and Junaid who are currently on bail.

Read: Dr Maha death case takes new turn after fresh autopsy

In its report, the investigation officer apprised the court that the accused have not appeared for DNA tests and the final challan could not be submitted without conducting their DNA tests.

The court accepted the plea of the investigation officer and directed the accused to undergo DNA tests. The court gave five days to the investigation for the submission of the challan.

The hearing was adjourned.

Read: SHC grants bail to two accused in Dr Maha Shah death case

The female doctor had committed suicide by shooting herself in the head in Defence area of the metropolis on August 19.

Police had initially said that the doctor had allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself in her home. However, they later filed a case against her friends Junaid Khan, Waqas, Dr Irfan Qureshi and two others on the complaint of her father, who claimed that they had abused his daughter and intoxicated her, which led to her death.

