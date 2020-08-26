Dr Maha’s suicide case takes new turn after blackmailing allegations

KARACHI: Dr Maha’s suicide has taken a new twist after police registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s father against three people on charges under abuse, blackmailing and forcing her to shoot herself, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

According to the FIR registered at Gizri police station against three accused, the victim told her sister that she was abused by a friend, Junaid, and Dr Irfan after intoxicating her continuously.

When she discussed the issue with Waqas Hasan Rizvi and Dr Irfan Qureshi, they also blackmailed her, the FIR read further adding that Dr Irfan also harassed Dr Maha after intoxicating her.

Junaid, Waqas and Dr Irfan also threatened to defame her which led her to shoot herself in the head, the report said.

The police have meanwhile, arrested a third accused in the case, Dr Irfan Qureshi, who is a dentist by profession and used to run a hospital near the medical facility, where Dr Maha worked before her death.

Earlier in the day, it was reported citing sources closer to the police department that the family of the deceased Dr Maha Ali Shah nominated three persons for proceeding legal actions before the officers at Gizri police station.

The persons nominated by the family include a close friend of her daughter Junaid, a dentist and another doctor working in the same hospital where Dr Maha was employed.

Her father alleged that a friend and two doctors used to harass Dr Maha which forced her to end her own life. The family also claimed that she was allegedly made addictive of drug substances, added sources.

