Advisory group to play vital role in polio eradication: Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Healthcare, Dr Zafar Mirza, said on Tuesday that the National Strategic Advisory Group will play an important role in polio eradication, ARY News reported.

While talking to ARY News’ ‘Bakhabar Savera’ programme, Dr Zafar Mirza said that the federal authorities wanted to make anti-polio programme free from politics and an advisory group had been constituted to carry out efforts for eradication of the disease.

He said that Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq and Shahnaz Wazir Ali were also included in the group. Mirza said that Pakistan became the first country which prioritised eradication of diseases. He detailed that the health authorities are envisaging strategy for lawmaking based on evidences.

The special assistant said that Pakistan is committed to implementing the 2030 agenda and Sehat Insaf Card is a revolutionary step to ensure universal health.

On November 24, a National Strategic Advisory Group had been formed under the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the eradication of polio. The committee will be headed by Special Assistant to the premier on healthcare, Dr Zafar Mirza.

SAPM Mirza on the occasion said that saving the youth of the country from the crippling disease was a national and religious obligation.

The federal government has formed a national body called National Strategic Advisory Group on Polio Eradication and Immunisation to materialise the dream of polio-free Pakistan.

The body constituted in consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan will be led by his Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and include former PM’s focal persons on polio eradication Shahnaz Wazir Ali and Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq besides former Pakistan Permanent Representative at the UN Zamir Akram.

Other key members include Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Health Khalid Magsi and Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nosheen Hamid and member of the Sindh Assembly Dr Sanjay Gangwani.

