DRAP notifies hike in prices of 94 life-saving drugs

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Wednesday notified increase in prices of 94 life-saving drugs, reported ARY News.

The notification was issued following approval of the federal cabinet. The drugs whose prices have been jacked up include those used for heart ailments, cancer, and blood pressure. The price of anti-rabies vaccine has also been increased.

The increased rates of these medicines will remain frozen until June 31, 2021. On September 22, the cabinet had approved increase in prices of 94 drugs to ensure their availability in the market.

“The cabinet allowed increase in the prices of those drugs which are short in the market as their manufacturers have stopped their production due to losses,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had said in a joint press conference with Information Minister Shibli Faraz after the cabinet meeting.

He said prices of most of the 94 drugs had not been increased for a decade due to which manufacturers stopped their production, causing their shortage in the market.

