Driving licence branch official caught on camera extorting bribe

KARACHI: An official at Karachi’s Korangi driving licence (DL) branch was caught on camera extorting bribe for issuance of a driving licence without a hassle having to undergo medical and driving tests.

Aslam Mirani, who works at the DL branch’s motor vehicle inspector office, is purportedly seen taking bribe in a video clip recorded by a citizen.

On being contacted, the citizen told ARY News that, “Initially, I deposited a fee [for the issuance of a driving licence] but I failed an eyesight test. Someone put me in contact with Mirani who then called me directly to his office saving me the hassle of obtaining a token.”

At first, he said, the official asked him for Rs3,000 bribe besides paying the licence fee but agreed on Rs2,500.

“I got my licence at my home in a day without having to undergo a medical test or driving test,” the citizen disclosed.

