LAHORE: A special court for Narcotics Control on Saturday adjourned a drug case against PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah until Jan 18.

The PML-N MNA showed up before the court amid heightened security as it resumed hearing the case.

Speaking to the media after his appearance, he said the court won’t proceed with the case and indict him on drug smuggling charges until Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi brings the purported video he claims to have of drugs recovery from his possession to the court.

Sanaullah said the minister had himself stated on the floor of the National Assembly that the video was available, which was also provided to the prime minister. If this is the case, then the video must be submitted to the court to back up the minister’s claim, he added.

He said the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision on his bail plea termed the case political vengeance.

Read More: Shehryar Afridi says Rana Sanaullah bailed but not acquitted by court

The PML-N leader announced to protest the law enforcement agencies’ denying court entry to media personnel, saying they have the right to witness the trial proceedings. He demanded an open trial in the case.

Earlier, on Dec 26, Rana Sanaullah was released from camp jail after Lahore High Court (LHC) granted him bail in the narcotics case.

The PML-N MNA was released after furnishing two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each as directed by the LHC bench that approved his bail plea via a short order on Dec 24.

The LHC bench in its written verdict recording the reasons that compelled it to grant the PML-N leader bail after arrest said the trial court hearing the drug case against the accused had already granted bail to co-accused, which was not even challenged by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) before the high court.

