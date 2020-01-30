Man nabbed over smuggling drugs hidden inside shoes at Lahore airport

LAHORE: A passenger who attempted to smuggle 850-gram drugs hidden inside his shoes has been arrested by Airports’ Security Forces (ASF) personnel at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The passenger is identified as Asghar, a resident of Gujranwala, who was departing to Doha through a private airline. During the checking, ASF officials have recovered 850-gram charas which was hidden insides his shoes.

Later, the arrested man handed over the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials for legal action.

Earlier in December last year, an ANF team had foiled a bid to smuggle heroin abroad from Allama Iqbal International airport.

As per details, the ANF team recovered heroin from a Doha-bound flight passenger named Iqbal Khan at the Allama Iqbal International airport in Lahore.

Read: ASF foils bid to smuggle non-custom paid cigarettes at Lahore airport

The heroin was concealed in the luggage by Iqbal Khan, a resident of Charsaddah. He was taken into custody by the ANF for further investigations.

Earlier, on December 16 – 2019, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities claimed to have seized a parcel bound for the United States, carrying drugs.

According to the ANF authorities, during an action in Sialkot, they foiled a bid to smuggle drugs abroad in a parcel. The recovered parcel carried around 6.9 kilograms of drugs and could worth upto millions in the international market.

The authorities said that the drugs were booked for a US address and the authorities are further probing the matter.

Comments

comments