ASF foils bid to smuggle drugs from Lahore airport

LAHORE: Airports Security Force (ASF) officials have foiled bid to smuggle heroin from Allama Iqbal International Airport – Lahore, the spokesperson said on Thursday.

According to ASF spokesperson, the officials recovered 1360 gram of heroin from the luggage of the passenger departing to a foreign country.

The recovery was made during scanning of the luggage by the airport’s security staff members, he added.

The passenger was taken into custody by the ASF that commenced a thorough investigation against him.

The identification and departure details of the passenger were not yet disclosed.

Read More: ASF foils bid to smuggle gold from Karachi airport

Earlier on July 11, Airport Security Force (ASF) had foiled a bid of smuggling drugs abroad from the Islamabad airport.

As per details, officials of the ASF recovered 824 grams of drugs from a passenger from a Doha-bound flight.

The arrested man was identified as Inayatullah, a resident of Hangu. The drugs were concealed in the green tea, the passenger was carrying with him, the officials said.

The passenger was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation into the matter by the ASF officials.

Comments

comments