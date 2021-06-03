E-earn program for 10,000 freelancers inaugurated in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Higher Education Minister Yasir Humayun has inaugurated the e-Earn program for 10,000 freelancers where the government will establish co-working centres in 36 districts, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Punjab government has inaugurated the e-Earn program to facilitate freelancers across the province by establishing co-working centres equipped with modern facilities in different districts.

The co-working centres will be established with the uninterrupted availability of electricity, internet, as well as workspace and training hall for 10,000 freelancers.

Yasir Humayun, while inaugurating the e-Earn program, announced that the first co-working centre will be opened this week in Bahawalpur, whereas, more will be opened in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad soon.

Yasir Humayun, the chairman of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), told the age criteria for getting seats in the co-working centres, saying that freelancers between 18 and 36 will be given workspace.

He added that the candidates will need a strong freelancing profile, national identity card and Punjab’s domicile to connect with the program. Freelancers will get the seat for four months in the co-working space after paying a 40 per cent fee, added Yasir Humayun.

Earlier in April, PM Imran Khan was told that Pakistan currently has the potential to earn $5 billion foreign exchange in the IT sector; however, due to unavailability of facilities and lack of discipline in the sector the foreign exchange is lower than the potential.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the authorities concerned to finalise a short, medium and long-term strategy based on timelines for the development of the Information Technology (IT) sector.

Chairing a meeting on the promotion of the IT sector in the country, he had said that Pakistan has immense potential in the IT sector. The government is taking steps on a priority basis to organise experts in information technology, especially freelancers.

PM Khan had said various challenges have emerged during the pandemic; however, it has also created countless opportunities for IT professionals to work from home.

