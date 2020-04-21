ISLAMABAD: The finance adviser to the prime minister, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, will chair a meeting of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to discuss nine-point agenda on Wednesday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) will mull over a summary for initiating cash distribution programme for daily-wagers. Sources said that the new project would become the second biggest programme of the federal government for distributing cash payments among daily-wage workers.

The agenda includes discussion over cash grants worth Rs200 billion to the labourers under the new programme likely to get approval in the next ECC meeting.

Read: ECC approves additional allocation of 200,000 metric tons of wheat to USC

It is being said that it will be the second biggest program of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government for providing financial assistance to the daily-wage workers through cash payments.

Read: ECC defers fuel adjustments in electricity bills till June

Moreover, the committee is likely to approve recommendations for making the Competition Commission as an active and independent institution.

The ECC is also expected to approve grants including 19 projects worth Rs600 million of the Balochistan government and Rs7 million for the repair work of helicopter of FC Balochistan.

The agenda also includes discussions over the seizure of PNSC ships in south Africa, easy loans for the restoration of environment system, special grant worth Rs15 million for the establishment of Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority and revised budget for Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).

