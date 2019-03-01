Pakistan’s economy is strong enough to defend our sovereignty: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar on Friday said Pakistan’s economy is strong enough to defend the country’s sovereignty, ARY News reported.

Expressing his views in the joint session of the Parliament, he contended despite tensions with India, country’s economic indicators remained positive.

Lauding the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Pilot Hassan Siddiqui, who struck down two Indian fighter jets on February 27, Umar said Pakistan is proud of its sons, who are always ready to defend the territorial boundaries of the homeland.

“We, the people of Pakistan sleep fearless as our Jawans stand alert for the defence of motherland,” he continued.

Commenting on the provocation from the Indian side, the finance minister said Pakistan has always tried to ensure peace and stability in the region.

He said as many as 21 opposition parties have formed an alliance against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while it is a matter of great satisfaction that our political forces stand united at this critical juncture.

He strongly condemned the Indian atrocities in the held valley and added India is facing failure in the Occupied Kashmir.

Mr Umar said India is failing in projecting their anti-Pakistan narrative at international forms in the wake of Pulwama attack that claimed lives of at-least 40 Indian army personnel.

