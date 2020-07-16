ECP fixes date for disqualification petition against Faryal Talpur

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has re-fixed a petition for disqualification of the PPP woman wing leader and Sindh MPA Faryal Talpur for July 21, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

The sister of PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari is blamed for concealing her properties in the nominations filed for the 2018 general elections in a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Assembly lawmakers Arsalan Taj and Rabia Azfar.

They stated the PPP leader should be disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution as she failed to declare details of her assets before the ECP, which means she is no longer ‘Sadiq and Ameen’.

A five-member bench of the ECP headed by the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja will hear the petition. The ECP has served notices to both the parties for a hearing on July 21.

Last year in December, the Election Commission of Pakistan had adjourned the hearing of the petition after the petitioners’ counsel sought time to file a response.

Talpur owned properties in Larkana and Shahdadkot, the petitioner stated. They added Talpur has been nominated in a case pertaining to billions of rupees corruption through fake bank accounts and pleaded that she be disqualified as a member of the Sindh Assembly.

