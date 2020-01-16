ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended the membership of 318 lawmakers over failing to meet deadline set for the submission of assets’ details, ARY News reported on Thursday.

ECP had reminded the parliamentarians and members of the provincial assemblies to submit the details of their assets till midnight yesterday.

The spokesperson said that membership of the lawmakers will remain suspended till the submission of their assets’ details to the election commission.

Read: ECP unveils assets details of KP, Balochistan lawmakers

Various lawmakers have faced suspension of their membership by ECP which include Farrukh Habib, Birjees Tahir, Zartaj Gul, Fawad Chaudhry, Amir Liaquat, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Noorul Haq Qadri, Amir Kayani, Farogh Naseem, Pir Sabir Shah, Muhammad Ayub, Hasil Bizenjo, Taj Afridi and others.

In Senate, 92 out of 104 legislators in the Upper House submitted the details, whereas, 255 out of 342 lawmakers from the National Assembly managed to meet the ECP’s deadline.

Overall, 876 out of 1195 legislators submitted their assets’ returns.

Read: Asset details of current senators revealed by ECP

According to the ECP spokesperson, the number of suspended lawmakers include 70 from NA, 12 from Senate, 115 from Punjab Assembly, 40 from Sindh Assembly, 60 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly and 21 from Balochistan Assembly.

The commission informed the heads of both houses and assemblies regarding the development.

Comments

comments