ECP rejects plea to stop issuing notification of Faisal Vawda’s senatorship

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the plea to stop issuing notification of Faisal Vawda’s senatorship and accepted the request of Rasheed A Rizvi for becoming a party in the case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The election commission sought written response from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda. To this, Vawda sought time to submit his response.

An ECP member questioned where he will appear in the next hearing. The politician assured that he will appear even if he is called for 100 times by the election commission.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Cabinet Division had de-notified Faisal Vawda as the federal minister after he tendered his resignation from the membership of the National Assembly (NA).

A notification had been issued by the Cabinet Division for de-notifying Faisal Vawda as the Federal Minister for Water Resources.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker had resigned from the National Assembly on March 3, whereas, the relevant notification was issued by the NA Secretariat on March 6.

Faisal Vawda had won the Senate general seat elections on March 3 in which the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the largest party in the Upper House. He resigned from the NA membership after casting his vote in the Senate polls.

The PTI–backed candidates had won 10 out of total of 12 seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), five from Punjab (unopposed), two from Sindh, and one Senate seat from Islamabad, according to un0fficial results.

