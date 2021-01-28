ECP to finalise schedule of LG polls in KP in February: sources

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to summon a session in the first week of February for holding consultations over the organisation of local government (LG) elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The election commission will summon a session till February 5 to finalise the schedule of LG polls in KP, sources said, the decision to call a meeting was taken following the approval of KP cabinet for holding LG elections on September 15.

Sources told ARY News that ECP will commence work on election schedule after completing delimitation process for Peshawar.

Earlier on Wednesday, KP government had announced the date for holding LG elections in the province after approval from the cabinet.

Read: Punjab likely to hold LG polls in September this year

According to the details, the provincial cabinet has decided to hold local government elections in the province on September 15. The meeting also approved Local Councils Conduct of Election Rules 2020.

Moreover, a notification issued in KP regarding the number of village and neighbourhood councils on tehsil-level.

The KP local bodies system had completed its tenure in August 2020, whereas, the ECP recently held a meeting to review arrangements for the polls. The commission is bound to hold elections within 120 days after the expiry of LB tenure under Article 140 (A) and Section (4) 219 of the Election Act 2017.

Comments

comments