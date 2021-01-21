Punjab likely to hold LG polls in September this year: sources

LAHORE: The Punjab government has taken a major decision for holding local government (LG) elections by hinting to organise the polls in September this year, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that the provincial government gave the date of LG elections to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat told the election commission to hold LG polls in September this year.

During the first phase of LG polls, elections will be organised in village councils of the province. Moreover, the authorities have decided to reduce the number of village councils from 25,000 to 8,000, sources said.

Read: Initial delimitation for Punjab LG polls completed

Raja Basharat said in a statement that the Punjab government will ensure the process of LG polls in phases.

Earlier in the day, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired an important session regarding the LG elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The session was attended by all four members and ECP secretary to review the preparations of LG polls in Punjab and KP.

Read: Seven-member committee formed to finalise schedule of Punjab LG polls

A briefing will be given to the participants of the meeting by law and local wing officials of ECP.

The spread of coronavirus pandemic is being termed as the reason for a delay in the organisation of local government elections in the provinces.

Balochistan government had gotten a stay from the court regarding the LG polls, whereas, the final decision for going ahead to hold LG elections in Sindh was pending due to reservations on the census.

Comments

comments