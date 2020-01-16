ECP suspends assembly membership of dead politician

KARACHI: The election commission of Pakistan suspended the assembly membership of Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Ghulam Shah Gillani who had passed away last year in September, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The ECP made a list of suspended assembly memberships which also had the name of Ghulam Shah Gillani, the PPP politician was elected from Dadu-86 constituency in the by-elections.

Posthumous Ghulam Shah Gillani’s son has now been elected on the seat vacated by his father as member provincial assembly.

It is pertinent to mention here that the election commission has thus far suspended 318 members of parliament for failing to submit details of their assets.

Yesterday, The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reminded the parliamentarians and members of the provincial assemblies to submit the details of their assets by midnight.

According to a spokesperson of ECP, the offices of supreme electoral body of the country will remain open till 12 a.m. to facilitate the lawmakers. He said that the date for submitting assets’ details will not be further extended.

The spokesperson for ECP had warned that the membership of the lawmakers will be suspended who fail to submit details of their assets.

