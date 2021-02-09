ISLAMABAD: Scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday rejected a plea from Akbar S. Babar to provide details of the PTI accounts in a foreign finding case, ARY NEWS reported.

In a written response to a request from former PTI leader Akbar S. Babar, the scrutiny committee said that it had already conveyed its decision against providing details of accounts in a foreign funding case.

“The records could only be examined during the scrutiny committee’s meeting,” it said while summoning both sides, representatives of the PTI and Akbar S. Babar, on February 15.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson on January 21 said that proceedings of scrutiny committee in foreign funding case cannot be aired live on TV.

Foreign funding case is an “important and sensitive” case for which the verdict will be done based on “merit” and “national interest”, according to ECP spokesperson.

Read More: Open hearing of foreign funding case after scrutiny committee’s report: ECP

The spokesperson of ECP, in a statement, urged people to avoid making unnecessary statements and analysis about the case without any evidence.

The scrutiny body will present its comprehensive recommendation to the commission after taking stock of all the aspects, he added.

