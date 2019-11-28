Govt to launch ‘Education Awareness Campaign’ soon: Sania Nishtar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) Dr Sania Nishtar said an ‘Education Awareness Campaign’ would be launched soon in remote areas to prioritize the public regarding their right to education.

‘Education Awareness Campaign’ would focus on encouraging and incentivizing families to send their girls to schools,” said Sania Nishtar while talking to the state-owned wire.

She further informed the government was spending resources both to improve the quantity and quality of education.

Only improved quality of education can lead to enhanced human capital development, she added.

Earlier on November 21, Sania Nishtar announced that Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) will partner with Facebook to tackle malnutrition in Pakistan.

Ehsaas is bringing together the brightest talent in digital marketing and technology to tackle malnutrition across the country and improve millions of lives”.

She said Ehsaas will host a first-of-its-kind ‘Design Hackathon’ on malnutrition at the National Incubation Centre, Islamabad on 14 and 15 December.

The Design Hackathon will connect experts in malnutrition with digital marketers who, with additional support from Facebook, will help build innovative digital campaigns around the specific challenges of malnutrition.

