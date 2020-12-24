ISLAMABAD: An inter-provincial education ministers conference slated for December 30 (Wednesday) has been postponed and rescheduled for Jan 4.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood will be chairing the meeting in the first week of the next month.

Also Read: ‘Formal education policy’ on the anvil: Shafqat

Matters related to the reopening of educational institutions, new academic session, reduction in summer vacation, the pandemic situation in the country, board examinations and other issues will be discussed in the meeting.

On November 23, the federal government had announced to shut all educational institutions from November 26 to December 24 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Read: Right decision to close educational institutions: Shafqat

“It has been decided to close all educational institutions across Pakistan from November 26 till December 24. Winter vacations will start from December 25 to January 10,” Shafqat Mahmood had announced at a press conference after a meeting of inter-provincial education ministers.

Comments

comments