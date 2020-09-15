ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said on Tuesday that the federal authorities will assist the educational institutions for conducting COVID-19 tests wherever it is required, ARY News reported.

Schools, colleges and universities across Pakistan have been reopened today, ending a nearly six-month-long closure due to coronavirus pandemic.

Shafqat Mahmood, while talking to journalists during a visit to a government school in the federal capital, urged the administration of educational centres for strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Read: PM welcomes children back to school as educational institutions reopen

“Strict implementation on SOPs should be made and every child must wear face mask. We are monitoring every school while transport services for students will also be monitored. There are around 215 universities in the country and almost every university has a hostel.”

“Such education centres will be closed after a warning over violation of SOPs as it is very important to maintain safety guidelines to stop the spread of the virus. Educational institutes should increase the number of students in phases.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We will assist the educational institutions for conducting COVID-19 tests wherever it is required,” said the education minister.

Read: Govt decides in principle to reopen educational institutions from Sept 15

According to the decision taken by the federal government, educational institutions from grade nine to onwards have reopened today and if the pandemic situation remains under control, then students in grade six to eight will return to school on September 23, while students in the nursery to grade five will return to classes on September 30.

According to the SOPs issued by the government, masks will be mandatory for all teachers and students, while schools, colleges, and university administrations will ensure availability of sensitizers at the entry gates.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) urged the parents and teachers to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued for the safety of students.

Comments

comments