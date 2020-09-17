ISLAMABAD: As many as 22 educational institutions have been sealed over neglecting standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to control over coronavirus spread, said National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday.

The institutions were sealed over failure to implement coronavirus SOPs. The virus spread in the sealed educational institutions due to lack of arrangements by the management.

According to NCOC, the highest number of sealed educational institutions are in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while five in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and one institutions was sealed in Islamabad.

Earlier on Wednesday, eight teachers of Government Higher Secondary School Rashkai in Peshawar tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the Elementary and Secondary Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the infected teachers had been sent to their homes on 15 days leave.

Meanwhile, the academic activities in the school are underway under strict precautionary measures.

On Tuesday, an educational institute in Islamabad had been sealed after the emergence of novel coronavirus case, confirmed National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Schools, colleges and universities across Pakistan reopened on Tuesday, ending a nearly six-month-long closure due to coronavirus pandemic.

