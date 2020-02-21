‘Ehsaas Amdan Program aims to create livelihoods, jobs for the marginalised’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar in a Twitter statement on Friday said the Ehsaas Amdan Programme aims to create livelihoods and jobs for the marginalised households.

“Ehsaas_PK is excited to see the rollout of program in 23 poorest districts across Pakistan,” she said.

Sania Nishtar further said: “Empowering women through enterprising assets and vocational training is key to lifting deprived communities out of poverty.”

“In @Ehsaas_Pk‘s new #EhsaasAmdanProgram, 60% of beneficiaries receiving assets, such as livestock and small enterprises are women.”

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Ehsaas Amdan Programme in Layyah.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister applauded the efforts of Sania Nishtar for launching the programme and said that they are striving to make Pakistan a welfare state, the very idea for which the country was established 70 years back.

“No society where the poor and rich segments are treated unequally has ever made progress,” he said and cited the example of China where 700 million people were brought above the poverty line during the past years.

“Under this programme we will be giving a cow, three goats and a buffalo to women to run their household,” he said adding that 80,000 people would be given interest free loans every month under the programme.

