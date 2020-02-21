LAYYAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched Ehsaas Amdan Programme in Layyah to uplift underprivileged section of the society, ARY NEWS reported.

The Ehsaas Amdan Programme of 15 billion rupees is aimed at creating respectable livelihood opportunities for those who are the most disadvantaged.

The programme involves giving away small assets to those who live below the poverty line so that they can earn their livelihood and come out of the shackles of poverty.

These assets include goats, cows, buffaloes, poultry, body of Chingchi rickshaws, and inputs for small retail outlets and small enterprises.

Speaking at the occasion, the prime minister applauded the efforts of his adviser Sania Nishtar for launching the programme and said that they are striving to make Pakistan a welfare state, the very idea for which the country was established 70 years back.

“No society where the poor and rich segments are treated unequally has ever made progress,” he said and cited the example of China where 700 million people were brought above the poverty line during the past years.

“Under this programme we will be giving a cow, three goats and a buffalo to women to run their household,” he said adding that 80,000 people would be given interest free loans every month under the programme.

The prime minister said that it is for the first time such a programme is initiated in the country where efforts are made to uplift underprivileged section of the society.

He said that the government has planned to give away 50,000 scholarships to students every year and would establish shelter homes for the poor. “We have already established 180 shelter homes and more are in the making,” he said and hoped that soon no one would sleep on the streets.

Speaking over health reforms, the prime minister said that over 500,000 people in Punjab province were provided health cards under which free medical treatment of upto Rs720,000 could be availed during a year.

“We are also striving to bring reforms in the education sector along with a single curriculum country-wide aimed at equal opportunities for all,” he said.

