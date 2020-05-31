Eighth special flight to bring back 251 more expats from KSA today

A total of 251 passengers have boarded a special Karachi bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Flight PK-8732 is the eighth special flight that is bringing stranded Pakistanis back from Saudi Arabia amidst the global coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 1700 expatriates have thus far been brought back from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan till date.

Earlier on May 20, A total of 237 passengers arrived in Pakistan from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia through a special flight.

The passengers underwent coronavirus screening tests at Multan International Airport upon arrival.

All 237 passengers were shifted to a nearby labor complex as a cautionary isolated quarantine measure where they will be kept till the results of their coronavirus tests are acquired.

