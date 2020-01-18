Elderly woman killed in gas leak blast in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal

KARACHI: An elderly woman was killed in an explosion caused by gas leakage in a house in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood on Saturday morning, ARY News reported.

Police relayed the incident happened in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Block Five.

The woman aged between 60-65 years burned to death when a fire engulfed the ground floor of the house after a loud bang due to gas leakage, they said, adding the blast occurred at around 9:30.

Upon being informed of the incident, police and Rangers personnel as well as firefighters reached the scene.

Initial investigation points to gas leakage as the probable cause of the blast.

The body of the deceased was shifted to hospital and will be handed over to relatives for her last rites after medical examination.

The deceased’s husband said her wife being aged couldn’t escape the raging flames while other family members scurried to save their lives.

A day earlier, one person was killed in a fire at a factory in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial Area.

According to fire officials, the blaze erupted at the industrial unit located near Chamra Chowrangi when it had been closed for Friday prayers.

The factory’s owner said he spotted the raging flames when he returned after offering Friday prayers.

One person died in the fire incident and his body has been shifted to Jinnah hospital. His identity is yet to be ascertained.

