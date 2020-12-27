ISLAMABAD: The election for the vacant seat of Islamabad’s mayor will be held tomorrow (Monday).

A polling station has been set up at the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) office. Voting will begin at 9am in the morning and will continue until 5pm without any break.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Pir Adil Shah, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Malik Sajid Mahmood and an independent candidate, Azhar Mahmood will contest the election.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a list of 73 voters who will elect the new mayor. According to the returning officer, all necessary arrangements for the polling have been completed.

In 2016, Sheikh Anser Aziz was elected the first mayor of Islamabad. He stepped down from the post in October last, months after he was restored by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after being suspended over corruption allegations.

