Electric supply to Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital restored

KARACHI: The power supply to Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital, has been restored, said KE spokesperson on Monday, ARY News reported.

The supply was disconnected since Saturday night.

“The electric supply to Jinnah Hospital was disconnected due to temperoraly fault, which has been removed and the supply has been restored”, the KE spokesman said.

The executive director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Dr Seemi Jamali had expressed anger over the management of the sole power supplier of the metropolis, K-Electric (KE).

The miseries of Karachiites have not ended yet as the unannounced and unscheduled load shedding was continued in many areas of Karachi for the whole day on Sunday.

The unannounced power outage was reported in North Nazimabad, A-Block Hasrat Mohani, Asghar Ali Shah Stadium, Paharganj, D’Silva Town, Paposh Nagar and other areas of the metropolis.

Read more: Energy Ministry refutes K-Electric claims about short fuel supply

On the other hand, the K-Electric spokesperson claimed earlier in the day that the electricity supplies were continued in all areas of Karachi. The spokesperson said that the company condemned the media reports regarding the occurrence of unannounced load shedding.

Earlier on Saturday, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar had announced that no unannounced load-shedding would take place in Karachi from Sunday.

