Electrocution incident: Family of deceased teenager registers FIR against KE CEO

KARACHI: An affected family has registered a police complaint against the K-Electric (KE) chief executive officer (CEO) Moonis Alvi and other officials over the death of 19-year-old Faizan due to electrocution in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The First Investigation Report (FIR) sought legal action against K-Electric administration and its chief executive officer (CEO) as the teenager was electrocuted while taking photo near a KE substation.

It emerged that Faizan had arrived in Karachi from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Mansehra district a few days ago. The family claimed that Faizan had lost his life due to electric shock near the KE substation in Defence Housing Authority Phase VII extension where some water was standing on the road.

However, the family rejected to conduct post-mortem of the Faizan’s body.

At least 39 people had died from electrocution in Karachi in last 35 days during the four monsoon rain spells that played havoc in the metropolis.

The Edhi Foundation released a report about the electrocution deaths reported in the port city in the last two months during the monsoon rains.

According to a report, 26 people died due to electrocution in different areas of Karachi in the month of July. Similarly, 13 people electrocuted to death in Karachi during the month of August.

Sources said the Karachi police has also started gathering contact details of heirs of the persons died from electrocution in the metropolis.

The police will seek details of the First Investigation Report (FIR) from the victims’ families, said sources.

