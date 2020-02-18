Two more caught for embezzling funds under DGPR Punjab’s name

SAHIWAL: Director General Public Relations Punjab’s subordinates were taken under arrest on Tuesday under the charge of funds embezzlement, ARY News reported.

According to details, the accused were caught for embezzling funds worth Rs20 million, revealed officials of the anti-corruption authorities of Pakistan.

Read More: NAB chairman vows to conclude all mega corruption cases

The two accused whose names are revealed to be Muhammad Azam and Muhammad Ali Bhatti have been apprehended after strong pieces of evidence were gathered against them, said the anti-corruption bureau.

Another accused in the case, Mehmood Khalid is already under custody of the anti-corruption authorities.

Read More: 672 school headmasters booked over embezzlement charges

All three individuals had set up a fake bank account in the name of the DG-PR Punjab and were swindling people and companies under his name.

Earlier on February 6, In line with the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Citizen Portal introduced a new category to tackle complaints about corruption in government offices.

Read More: Citizen portal introduces new category to tackle corruption complaints

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the citizen portal has introduced a new category to lodge complaints about financial corruption, irregularities, abuse of powers and incompetency.

The PM Office said that the initiative has been taken to discourage corruption, fraud and abuse of powers by the government officials.

Comments

comments