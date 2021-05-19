Engineering diploma holder terrorist arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a highly qualified terrorist in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Malik Murtaza, the action was carried out in the B-6 area of the industrial zone located in New Karachi. The arrested identified as Ahmed Karim confessed links with the banned outfits in the initial report.

He went to Afghanistan in 2013. SSP Malik Murtaza said that the arrested terrorist is a diploma holder in engineering from the NED University.

Handgrenades were also recovered by the raiding team from the custody of the outlaw. The case under the Explosive Act has been registered against Ahmed Karim, while further investigation was underway.

Earlier in March, the Sindh police had claimed to have arrested a terrorist associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-London) from Karachi who was wanted in several cases of terrorism, murder, dacoity and others.

