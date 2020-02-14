Erdogan leaves for homeland after completing two-day visit of Pakistan  

ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday night left for Ankara after concluding his two-day official visit to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar saw him off at the Nur Khan Airbase in Islamabad.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising cabinet members and senior government officials besides heads and CEOs of leading Turkish corporations had arrived in Pakistan on Thursday amid at strengthening bilateral strategic partnership and economic ties.

The Turkish president and the First Lady Emine Erdogan had received rousing welcome upon arrival at the airport.

Prime Minister Imran, accompanied by the federal cabinet members had received the Turk president at Nur Khan Airbase. PM Imran had personally driven Tayyip Erdogan to the Prime Minister’s House.

Read More: Pakistan, Turkey ink several MoUs for cooperation in various fields

He had been greeted by a guard of honour upon his arrival at PM House. Later, President Dr Arif Alvi had received Erdogan and the First Lady at the President House and hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting dignitaries.

During a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, both the leaders had agreed to transform the fraternal ties into a strong and dynamic trade and economic partnership.

Read More: Erdogan assures full support to Pakistan on FATF issue

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had addressed the joint sitting of the parliament and assured his full support to Islamabad on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) issue.

Addressing the parliament, Erdogan had thanked Pakistan for giving him a warm welcome and allowing him to address the joint session of parliament once again.

“Pakistan is like my second home. Relations between Istanbul and Islamabad are admirable. Turkey will continue to support Pakistan on important matters as it supported in past,” Erdogan had said.

Erdogan had also quoted a poem by Allama Iqbal and said Pakistan always stabs shoulder to shoulder with Turkey in difficult times.

Comments

comments