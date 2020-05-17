Turkish actress and model, Esra Bilgic, who appeared as ‘Halime Hatun’ in the famous television series ‘Diriliş: Ertuğrul’, has announced to visit Pakistan soon, ARY News reported.

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan took to Instagram to reveal her plan to visit Pakistan to meet all of her fans.

Bilgic, while replying a message of a Pakistani fan, commented, “Would like to say thank you with all my heart for your precious compliments. Your support makes me really happy.”

She said, “I’m waiting excitedly to meet you all in Pakistan after this period. Take good care of yourselves. Stay in peace and health.”

Esra Bilgic’s desire to visit Pakistan is followed by the announcement of another actor, Cavit Çetin Güner, who appeared in the character of ‘Dogan Alp’ of the Turkish soap.

The Turkish historical series ‘Diriliş (Resurrection): Ertugrul’ becomes a massive hit in Pakistan after it started aired on state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) with Urdu dubbing over the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran Khan had directed Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) in December last year to air famous Turkish fiction series “Dirilis: Ertugrul” in Urdu.

Ertugrul has taken Pakistan by storm after state television started airing the series from April 25. The story is based on the life of 13th-century Muslim Oghuz Turk leader, Ertugrul.

133.38 million people have so far watched the drama series from April 25- May 14, whereas, its episodes are trending on YouTube in Pakistan every day, according to the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV).

It emerged that the PTV’s YouTube channel witnessed a surge in its subscribers up to 2.1 million after the rise in its viewership in just 20 days.

