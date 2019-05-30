RAWALPINDI: Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa has signed death warrants for a retired Brigadier and a Doctor along with awarding 14 years imprisonment to a Lt. General (retd.), ARY News reported today, Thursday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), “Two officers namely Brigadier Raja Rizwan (Retd) and a civilian officer Dr. Waseem Akram have been awarded death sentences by the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa along with awarding 14 years worth of imprisonment to Lt. General Javed Iqbal (Retd).”

Following are the names and punishments of those being penalised by the Armed Forces:

Retired Lieutenant General Javed Iqbal – Awarded 14 years rigorous imprisonment. Retired Brigadier Raja Rizwan – Awarded Death Sentence. Doctor Wasim Akram (Employed at a Sensitive Organisation) – Awarded Death Sentence.

The ISPR, in its latest statement, further detailed that the punishments come as a result of espionage and leaking sensitive information.

“The officers were tried under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and Official Secret Act by separate Field General Court Martial (FGCM) for separate cases,” read a statement issued by ISPR.

Read More: Army Chief signs death warrants of 14 terrorists

On December 28 last year, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had confirmed the death sentence awarded to 22 hardcore terrorists involved in heinous offences related to terrorism.

According to an Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) press release, the terrorists whose capital punishments have been confirmed were involved in attacks on the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, civilians and other heinous crimes.

On the whole, their acts of terrorism resulted into death of 176 persons, including 19 Armed Forces personnel, 41 police and levies officials and 116 civilians and injuring 217 others.

The Army’s media wing said that 15 other convicts have also been awarded imprisonment. However, the special military courts acquitted two suspects as the charges against them could not be proved, said ISPR.

Comments

comments