European Union stresses political resolution of Kashmir issue

BRUSSELS: European Union (EU) has said a political resolution of the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan is the only way to solve the dispute.

The EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and security policy, Maja Kocijancic, in a press briefing said the EU support a bilateral political solution between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, that causes instability and insecurity in the region.

She said the EU has been quite active on the diplomatic front over the Kashmir dispute.

Earlier in the day, The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that he was monitoring the worsening situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, especially tightening restrictions and mass arrests.

A spokesman to UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that we obviously continue to follow the situation very closely in Jammu and Kashmir and also reports of restrictions in the Indian-administered side of the line of control.

Last week, Antonio Guterres in a telephonic conversion with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that the UN was watching the alarming situation in Occupied Kashmir and will continue playing its role in this regard.

