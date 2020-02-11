Evacuation orders issued to settlers living on Railways land in Karachi

Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday issued notices to illegal residents on land owned by Pakistan Railways in Karachi asking them to vacate premises soon, ARY News reported.

According to details, the order states that the land adjacent to and along the Karachi city area till Drigh Colony was housed by illegal residents who are hereby ordered to vacate at the earliest possible convenience or action will be taken against them.

The Pakistan Railways said that the matter will be resolved by means of law enforcement if illegal settlers refused to move and pay heed to the orders of the apex court.

The notice allows exercising lawful means to vacate the government-owned land.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed called upon the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on Tuesday in Islamabad.

The two dignitaries discussed matters pertaining to the current political environment in the country.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed apprised the premier with the ongoing project of ML-1 and briefed him about the railways business plan.

