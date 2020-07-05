Ex-cop among two killed in Lahore firing incident

LAHORE: At least two people including a former head constable were killed after unidentified armed men open fire on a vehicle in Harbanspura area of Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, armed men opened fire on the vehicle, killing former police constable Kashif and his friend, who is also identified as Kashif, at the spot.

“The cop had enmity with his maternal cousin and it seems that the incident occurred due to the personal enmity,” the police said.

They said that assailants used SMG rifles in the incident. “The police have launched an investigation into the matter and collected evidence from the incident site,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that police on June 28 claimed to have apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in killing a cop in Shahdara area of the city.

Read More: Shahbaz Tatla murder: Lahore police announce arrest of SSP Mufakhir Adeel

According to police, a team of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Lahore carried out a raid within the remits of the Saddar area to arrest the killer of Head Constable Rana Ashfaq, who was shot dead in Shahdara area.

The accused is being identified as Imran aka shooter. “The authorities have already arrested two of his accomplice. “We have shifted him to another location to further probe into the matter,” said the law enforcement authority.

