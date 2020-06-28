Suspected killer of Lahore cop held in police raid

LAHORE: Police on Sunday claimed to have apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in killing a cop in Shahdara area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, a team of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Lahore carried out a raid within the remits of the Saddar area to arrest the killer of Head Constable Rana Ashfaq, who was shot dead in Shahdara area.

The accused is being identified as Imran aka shooter. “The authorities have already arrested two of his accomplice. “We have shifted him to another location to further probe into the matter,” said the law enforcement authority.

On March 10, Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhir Adeel for his alleged role in Shahbaz Ahmad Tatla murder case.

The Model Town police released an image of the imprisoned cop showing a grown beard on his face.

It is pertinent to mention here that ARY NEWS reported a day before disclosure of his arrest that Mufakhir Adeel has surrendered to the Lahore police authorities.

According to sources privy to the details, the fugitive SSP surrendered himself to the authorities on Sunday night and was under investigation at police training center Chung.

“Both the key accused including the SSP and Asad Bhatti are now under arrest and are facing the investigation process,” they said.

