Ex-defence minister Chaudhry Ahmad Mukhtar dies in Lahore

LAHORE: A senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former defence minister Chaudhry Ahmad Mukhtar died in Lahore on Wednesday morning. He was 74 years old.

He was reportedly suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and admitted to Lahore’s Shalimar Hospital. He had also undergone surgery in the United States (US) sometime ago. His funeral will be held at T Block mosque in DHA today at around 1:30pm.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed grief over the demise of Ahmad Mukhtar and offered condolence to the bereaved family.

Zardari said Mukhtar was a brave and loyal comrade, paying tribute to him over his services to the party. Bilawal said the deceased leader was an experienced politician as well as an asset to the party.

چودھری احمد مختار باہمت ،بہادر اور وفادار ساتھی تھے ، آصف زرداری آصف زرداری کا چودھری احمد مختار کے خاندان سے اظہار تعزیت — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) November 25, 2020

Mukhtar served as defence minister in the then PM Yousaf Raza Gillani’s cabinet. He had also served as federal minister for water and power and trade. He hails from Gujrat.

