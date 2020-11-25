Web Analytics
RAWALPINDI: Six Major Generals of the Pakistan Army have been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

Former director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor is among those promoted. The other servicemen include Maj Gen Akhtar Nawaz, Maj Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Maj Gen Salman Fayyaz Ghani, Maj Gen Sarfraz Ali and Maj Gen Muhammad Ali.

On Jan 26, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor was replaced by Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar as the head of the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and appointed as the General Officer Commanding Okara.

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor was appointed as the DG ISPR in December 2016. He had replaced Lt Gen Asim Bajwa.

