Explosion in garbage injures five in Ghotki’s Mirpur Mathelo

GHOTKI: At least five persons including a Rangers personnel sustained injuries following an explosion in the garbage in Mirpur Mathelo city of Ghotki district, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The wounded persons were shifted to the hospital. Sources said that the explosion was apparently occurred by an oil filter in the garbage.

Police said that the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has been summoned at the scene to ascertain the genre of the explosion.

Earlier on January 1, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) had been summoned after an explosion occurred inside a scrap shop in Karachi which claimed the life of a labourer.

An eyewitness told media that an object exploded suddenly while labourers were working in the scrap shop.

