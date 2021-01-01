‘Labourer’ killed in explosion at scrap shop in Karachi

KARACHI: Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has been summoned after an explosion occurred inside a scrap shop in Karachi which claimed the life of a labourer, ARY News reported on Friday.

An eyewitness told media that an object exploded suddenly while labourers were working in the scrap shop. Rescue and police team rushed to the scene immediately and shifted the body to the hospital.

Police officials commenced an investigation into the incident and summoned Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) to ascertain the genre of the explosion.

Read: Karachi factory blast: no investigation breakthrough as yet

Earlier in December last year, a mysterious explosion had taken place inside a bank in Paposh area of Karachi which damaged the shutter and cracked window glasses of the building.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident as the bank was closed following a public holiday.

BDS had stated in its report that the explosion was caused by gas pressure in the underground storage tank for water at the bank. Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Ghulam Murtaza had confirmed that no one got hurt in the incident and the investigators found no evidence of any sabotage bid.

