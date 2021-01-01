Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘Labourer’ killed in explosion at scrap shop in Karachi

explosion scrap shop

KARACHI: Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has been summoned after an explosion occurred inside a scrap shop in Karachi which claimed the life of a labourer, ARY News reported on Friday.

An eyewitness told media that an object exploded suddenly while labourers were working in the scrap shop. Rescue and police team rushed to the scene immediately and shifted the body to the hospital.

Police officials commenced an investigation into the incident and summoned Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) to ascertain the genre of the explosion.

Read: Karachi factory blast: no investigation breakthrough as yet

Earlier in December last year, a mysterious explosion had taken place inside a bank in Paposh area of Karachi which damaged the shutter and cracked window glasses of the building.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident as the bank was closed following a public holiday.

BDS had stated in its report that the explosion was caused by gas pressure in the underground storage tank for water at the bank. Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Ghulam Murtaza had confirmed that no one got hurt in the incident and the investigators found no evidence of any sabotage bid.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Court indicts nine accused in Sindh wheat scam

Pakistan

Govt aims to alleviate poverty in New Year: PM

Pakistan

Man kills parents, sibling over land dispute in Naushahro Feroze

Pakistan

Police arrest man for intimidating citizens with weird facemask


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close