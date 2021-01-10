Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Six people injured in Turbat explosion

TURBAT: Six people got injured in an explosion in Balochistan’s Turbat district on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, two vehicles were partially damaged in the explosion near Cinema Chowk.

Also Read: Most-wanted terrorist killed during FC raid in Turbat: sources   

All the injured people were shifted to District Hospital Turbat.

On getting information, heavy contingents of police and Frontier Constabulary reached the site and cordoned it off with investigation launched to ascertain the intensity of the blast.

Also Read: One killed, several injured in Turbat blast

Last year in July, one person was killed and seven others had sustained injuries in a bomb blast at a market in Turbat. An improvised explosive device (IED) was planted in a motorcycle parked outside a shop in Turbat Bazar, according to police.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Bagasse-based IPPs agree with Govt to cut power tariffs

Must Read

Indonesia locates two black boxes of crashed plane

ScienceTechnology

‘Strong data protection law’ on the cards to protect privacy

Must Read

PM lauds taxpayers as receipts surpass Rs2,205bn in first half of FY21


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close