TURBAT: Six people got injured in an explosion in Balochistan’s Turbat district on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, two vehicles were partially damaged in the explosion near Cinema Chowk.

All the injured people were shifted to District Hospital Turbat.

On getting information, heavy contingents of police and Frontier Constabulary reached the site and cordoned it off with investigation launched to ascertain the intensity of the blast.

Last year in July, one person was killed and seven others had sustained injuries in a bomb blast at a market in Turbat. An improvised explosive device (IED) was planted in a motorcycle parked outside a shop in Turbat Bazar, according to police.

