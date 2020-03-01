Export of onions lying at port hangs in balance as govt notifies ban

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Food Security and Research has notified a ban on export of onions until May 31, reported ARY News.

“The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet considered the summary dated 19th February, 2020 submitted by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and approved Impose of ban on Export of Onion with immediate effect till 31th May, 2020,” read a notification.

Export of tonnes of onions arrived at the Karachi port prior to the issuance of the notification hangs in the balance as vegetable and fruit exporters have called on the authorities concerned to allow their export.

The All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers & Merchants Association’s (PFVA) Waheed Ahmed said as many as 170 containers full of onions are lying at the port which were to be loaded onto a ship slated to leave Monday.

Denying permission to export this consignment would incur a loss of $2 million, he said.

Earlier, on Feb 10, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had imposed immediate a ban on export of sugar.

The decision came during a meeting fo the ECC chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Sheikh Abdul Hafeez.

The meeting observed that adequate stocks of sugar are available in the country but prices in both domestic and international market are showing an upward trend.

