Faisal Edhi’s son, household tests negative for coronavirus

KARACHI: After social worker Faisal Edhi testing positive for coronavirus prior, his son was also tested for the same, reports of his test arrived on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Saad Edhi tested negative for novel coronavirus but is currently under precautionary self-isolation.

Saad told the media that his father would be tested again after first five days of his diagnosis to see the progress of his disease.

Saad Edhi also revealed that his entire household was tested after his father tested positive, although all the family members tested negative.

Faisal Edhi, the head of Edhi Foundation and the son of philanthropist late Abdul Sattar Edhi, tested positive for coronavirus on April 21.

Last week, the head of the Edhi Foundation met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad and donated Rs10 million in PM’s Corona Relief Fund.

Faisal Edhi had presented a cheque for the donation of Rs10 million in the PM’s relief fund for coronavirus affectees.

