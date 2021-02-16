ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the PTI parliamentary board to discuss award of tickets for the coming Senate election.

Sources told ARY News that the board rejected some party leaders’ objections to the award of Senate ticket to Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda with PM Khan recalling the minister’s service to the party.

They said the board decided to withdraw Senate ticket awarded to Najiullah Khattak and give ticket to Liaquat Tarakai from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Moreover, it upheld the decision of awarding Senate ticket to Saifullah Abro from Sindh.

Separately, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail called on the prime minister at his Banigala residence in Islamabad. During the meeting, they deliberated on Senate nominations from the province.

Earlier, the governor reportedly reached out to enraged PTI workers in Karachi to assure them of support and to end their reservations over Senate tickets. The meetings with local PTI workers deliberated on concerns raised over Senate nominations which weren’t fruitful.

