Police fail to arrest rapist of 10-year-old girl in Faisalabad

LAHORE/FAISALABAD: The police forces have failed to arrest the suspected abductor and rapist of a 10-year-old girl in Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

Despite the emergence of a CCTV footage which clearly shows the face of the suspect, police failed to arrest the man so far.

After the shocking story was aired by ARY News, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar took notice of the incident and summoned the report from City Police Officer (CPO) besides ordering to immediately arrest the culprit.

A minor girl had been raped after being abducted in Faisalabad’s Raza Abad area yesterday who was later thrown on a plot by the culprit.

Read: Girl abducted, gang-raped by five men in Faisalabad

Police told media that an unidentified man had kidnapped the daughter of a cab driver, Shakeel, and thrown her after raping her. The victimised girl was found in critical condition who has been shifted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

A case was registered against the unidentified man over the complaint of the girl’s father.

The Inspector General (IG) Punjab police also took notice of the incident and directed higher authorities to expedite the action for nabbing the alleged rapist at earliest.

Earlier in December last year, a woman had been raped during a robbery bid after a group of 10 men barged into her house in Islam Nagar, a locality in Samundri, Faisalabad.

One of the men of the muggers’ group had raped the woman upon robbery resistance. The robbers looted 11 tolas of gold ornaments, seven mobile phones, and 28,000 in cash and fled away easily.

Comments

comments